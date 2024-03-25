Tyrone man who punched woman on the nose leaving her covered in blood is given Community Service

A Tyrone man who punched a woman on the nose during a dispute, has been ordered to carry out 200 hours of Community Service.
By Mid Ulster Court Reporter
Published 25th Mar 2024, 17:43 GMT
Updated 25th Mar 2024, 17:44 GMT
Forty-three-year-old Michael Patrick Quinn, from Killycanavan Road, Dungannon, was sentenced at the local Magistrates Court on Friday on a common assault charge.

District Judge Michael Ranaghan remarked it had been quite an aggressive assault on a female which had impacted her mental health.

Prosecuting counsel said on June 28, 2019, police were tasked to an incident at Drumenny Road, Cookstown, where the injured party had been punched in the nose after a heated exchange in an ongoing dispute about her sister.

Dungannon Courthouse. Credit: Google MapsDungannon Courthouse. Credit: Google Maps
Dungannon Courthouse. Credit: Google Maps

Counsel said the complainant had slapped the defendant in the face and when she tried to run away he punched her in the nose and threatened her.

The lawyer said the injured party got into her car and locked the door and called her father. When police arrived they noted that her nose was covered in blood.

When Quinn was interviewed by police, he made a counter claim that the injured party had assaulted him.

A defence lawyer said in mitigation the defendant would say there was a degree of provocation in that he had been pursued by the injured party to his address where he was assaulted.

The lawyer said the incident had happened almost five years ago and there has been nothing since between the parties, although the defendant accepts "his behaviour left a lot to be desired" and he regretted it.

He stressed Quinn is an industrious man and came before the court with a clear record and is the partner of the sister of the injured party and they have two children.

"It was an unsavory incident which does not cover him in glory," the lawyer added.

Referring to a victim impact statement, Judge Ranaghan said the incident had impacted the injured party's mental health, social life, work life and affected her relationships.

He refused an application for a restraining order by a Public Prosecution Service lawyer because the incident happened almost five years ago and there had been nothing further.

Mr Ranaghan made a compensation order of £200 in respect of damage to the car.