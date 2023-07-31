An electrician who sent his ex-partner unwanted text messages and followed her in his car, was given a four-month jail sentence, suspended for 12 months, at Dungannon Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

Forty-year-old Anthony Stephen Carey from Brewery Heights, Donaghmore, admitted a charge of pursuing a course of conduct which amounted to harassment of the woman in February 2021.

District Judge Michael Ranaghan also put in place a restraining order for 12 months prohibiting Carey from contacting the complainant.

Prosecuting counsel said the defendant was spoken to by police but continued to send Whatsapp messages to the victim.

Dungannon Courthouse. Credit: Google Maps

The lawyer said the defendant was arrested and admitted he knew the complainant wanted no contact with him.

A defence lawyer said Carey now has no contact with complainant and hoped to leave the area and work in London.

He stressed there was "nothing sinister" in the messages, like threats of violence.

