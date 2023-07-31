Register
Tyrone man who sent unwanted texts to ex-partner given suspended jail sentence

An electrician who sent his ex-partner unwanted text messages and followed her in his car, was given a four-month jail sentence, suspended for 12 months, at Dungannon Magistrates Court on Wednesday.
By Mid Ulster Court Reporter
Published 31st Jul 2023, 15:35 BST
Updated 31st Jul 2023, 15:35 BST

Forty-year-old Anthony Stephen Carey from Brewery Heights, Donaghmore, admitted a charge of pursuing a course of conduct which amounted to harassment of the woman in February 2021.

District Judge Michael Ranaghan also put in place a restraining order for 12 months prohibiting Carey from contacting the complainant.

Prosecuting counsel said the defendant was spoken to by police but continued to send Whatsapp messages to the victim.

Dungannon Courthouse. Credit: Google MapsDungannon Courthouse. Credit: Google Maps
Dungannon Courthouse. Credit: Google Maps

The lawyer said the defendant was arrested and admitted he knew the complainant wanted no contact with him.

A defence lawyer said Carey now has no contact with complainant and hoped to leave the area and work in London.

He stressed there was "nothing sinister" in the messages, like threats of violence.

Judge Ranaghan remarked the messages must have been "very distressful for the victim."