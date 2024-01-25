Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

District Judge Michael Ranaghan told Gareth McGuigan (34), of Dunavon Heights, Dungannon, that he had committed a “disgusting and dangerous act which caused fear in people”.

Bail of £300 was fixed for an appeal against the prison sentence.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

McGuigan admitted assaulting the officer after he was arrested for breach of bail at Perry Street car park in Dungannon around 4.55pm on December 20 2022.

Dungannon Courthouse. Credit: National World

Prosecuting counsel told Dungannon Magistrates Court on Wednesday that while being conveyed to the hospital the constable put his hands on McGuigan to stop him taking a tablet and he tried to punch the officer.

The lawyer said he then spat blood in the face of the officer and tried to bite him.

A defence lawyer said McGuigan had been badly assaulted in Fintona and gone to Dungannon to meet his uncle en route to the hospital.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He explained the defendant being in Dungannon was a breach of bail and he accepts that he acted completely inappropriately and offers no excuse.

The lawyer said the defendant had suffered a bad head injury which required 14 staples.

District Judge Ranaghan said what made it worse was that the constable had been trying to help the defendant.

"This was appalling and animalistic behaviour,” he told McGuigan.