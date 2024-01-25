Register
Tyrone man who spat blood in face of police officer is described by district judge as ‘appalling and animalistic’

A Tyrone man who spat blood in the face of a police officer who was taking him to Craigavon Hospital to receive treatment for a head injury, has been jailed for four months.
By Mid Ulster Court Reporter
Published 25th Jan 2024, 16:50 GMT
District Judge Michael Ranaghan told Gareth McGuigan (34), of Dunavon Heights, Dungannon, that he had committed a “disgusting and dangerous act which caused fear in people”.

Bail of £300 was fixed for an appeal against the prison sentence.

McGuigan admitted assaulting the officer after he was arrested for breach of bail at Perry Street car park in Dungannon around 4.55pm on December 20 2022.

Dungannon Courthouse. Credit: National WorldDungannon Courthouse. Credit: National World
Prosecuting counsel told Dungannon Magistrates Court on Wednesday that while being conveyed to the hospital the constable put his hands on McGuigan to stop him taking a tablet and he tried to punch the officer.

The lawyer said he then spat blood in the face of the officer and tried to bite him.

A defence lawyer said McGuigan had been badly assaulted in Fintona and gone to Dungannon to meet his uncle en route to the hospital.

He explained the defendant being in Dungannon was a breach of bail and he accepts that he acted completely inappropriately and offers no excuse.

The lawyer said the defendant had suffered a bad head injury which required 14 staples.

District Judge Ranaghan said what made it worse was that the constable had been trying to help the defendant.

"This was appalling and animalistic behaviour,” he told McGuigan.

The judge said it never ceased to amaze him the restraint shown by police in the district when confronted by this type of behaviour.