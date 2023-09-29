A man who spat on the head of a police woman was given a five-month jail sentence, suspended for 18 months, at Dungannon Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Gerard Gareth Patrick Coyle (47), of Torrent Close, Coalisland, admitted assaulting two police officers, failing to provide a specimen, and careless driving on December 28 last year.

Coyle was also fined £250 with a £15 offender's levy and banned from driving for 14 months.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Imposing the penalties, District Judge Michael Ranaghan praised police officers in the district for the restraint they showed in handing such incidents.

Dungannon Courthouse. Credit: National World

The court heard police were called to a single-vehicle road traffic collision at Old Castlecaulfield Road, Dungannon, at approximately 7.15am and saw the defendant "staggering about the side of the car."

Prosecuting counsel said Coyle appeared under the influence of alcohol and told police there was black ice on the road but police could not see any signs of black ice.

The lawyer said he then became aggressive towards officers and on being put in the police vehicle attempted to punch an officer and spat on the head of another.

Advertisement

Advertisement

At the police custody suite Coyle refused to give a specimen and kicked and banged the desk while in custody, counsel added.

Admitting the offences defence lawyer Blaine Nugent explained that Coyle had been on a binge the day before the incident.