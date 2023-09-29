Register
Tyrone man who spat on head of police woman given suspended jail sentence

A man who spat on the head of a police woman was given a five-month jail sentence, suspended for 18 months, at Dungannon Magistrates Court on Wednesday.
By Mid Ulster Court Reporter
Published 29th Sep 2023, 11:42 BST
Updated 29th Sep 2023, 11:42 BST
Gerard Gareth Patrick Coyle (47), of Torrent Close, Coalisland, admitted assaulting two police officers, failing to provide a specimen, and careless driving on December 28 last year.

Coyle was also fined £250 with a £15 offender's levy and banned from driving for 14 months.

Imposing the penalties, District Judge Michael Ranaghan praised police officers in the district for the restraint they showed in handing such incidents.

Dungannon Courthouse. Credit: National WorldDungannon Courthouse. Credit: National World
Dungannon Courthouse. Credit: National World

The court heard police were called to a single-vehicle road traffic collision at Old Castlecaulfield Road, Dungannon, at approximately 7.15am and saw the defendant "staggering about the side of the car."

Prosecuting counsel said Coyle appeared under the influence of alcohol and told police there was black ice on the road but police could not see any signs of black ice.

The lawyer said he then became aggressive towards officers and on being put in the police vehicle attempted to punch an officer and spat on the head of another.

At the police custody suite Coyle refused to give a specimen and kicked and banged the desk while in custody, counsel added.

Admitting the offences defence lawyer Blaine Nugent explained that Coyle had been on a binge the day before the incident.

Mr Nugent said the death of the defendant's mother had a significant impact on him. He stressed Coyle had issues with alcohol at the time which he was now addressing.