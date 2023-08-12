A young Tyrone man found to have drugs that had not been prescribed for him in his bedroom has been jailed for three months.

Twenty-year-old Matthew Paul Grant, whose address was given as Molesworth Street, Cookstown, admitted possessing the Class C drug along with a quantity of cannabis on July 8 this year.

Dungannon Magistrates Court was told on Friday that police were contacted by staff at the MUST hostel at 9.30pm after carrying out a search of the defendant’s room as part of their conditions for residency, and located a quantity of Pregabalin tablets.

On arrival at the scene, police counted 250 tablets and Grant was arrested. During interview at Omagh police station he admitted purchasing 300 tablets for £140 which were not prescribed for him, said the lawyer.

She said he admitted to having an addiction problem and the tablets would last him around a month.

Counsel said that a small quantity of herbal cannabis was recovered which the defendant had been given to him by a friend to tie him over.

Defence lawyer Blaine Nugent explained that Grant was presently in custody for other matters and was not due to be released until next year.

Mr Nugent told District Judge Michael Ranaghan that the defendant is sadly a young man who has a “significant drug addiction” and asked the court to give him as much credit as possible.

He also pleaded for the court not to impose a custodial sentence which would interfere with the defendant’s release date.