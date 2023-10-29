Tyrone mechanic test driving car on M1 motorway fined £185 for speeding

A mechanic test driving a car was detected travelling at 89mph on the M1 motorway at Dungannon, the local magistrates court has heard.

Twenty-four-year-old Adam Morrow, from Blackwater Manor in Dungannon, was fined £185 with a £15 offender levy and handed four penalty points for excess speed.

He was fined a further £75 for failing to produce his driving licence to police.

Prosecuting counsel told the court that police were checking speeds of vehicles on October 13 last year, at approximately 4pm when they observed a VW car coming from the direction of Ballygawley.

Dungannon Courthouse. Credit: Google Maps

The lawyer said a check of the speed showed it was travelling at 89mph in a 70mph zone.

She said the defendant was issued with a fixed penalty notice and asked to produce his licence which he failed to do.