A mother who went to pick up her son fearing he would be stranded in Moy after not getting a taxi, has lost her licence for 16 months.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Karen Gates, aged 60, from Elm Mews, Dungannon, was also fined £250 with a £15 offender's levy for driving while unfit through drink on August 19 last.

Two charges of failing to provide a specimen were withdrawn by a Public Prosecution Service lawyer.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dungannon Magistrates Court heard on Friday that police were travelling on the Moy Road, Dungannon, around midnight when they observed a car swerving on the road and almost causing a head-on collision with oncoming vehicles.

Dungannon Courthouse. Credit: National World

Prosecuting counsel said the defendant’s car stopped abruptly on the hard shoulder and on speaking to her, police noticed her eyes were bloodshot and her speech was slow and slurred.

A defence lawyer explained that Gates had “foolishly decided” to get into the car to go and get her son who was unable to get a taxi from Moy and she was concerned he would be stranded.

He said she had earlier been to a party at her house for her daughter who was going away to Australia.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The lawyer described the defendant as someone who spent a lot of her time caring for others, including her elderly mother in Kilrea.

She had given up nursing after 18 years to raise her family, he continued.

The lawyer stressed there was nothing deliberate behind her inability to provide a specimen.