A mother who went to pick up her son fearing he would be stranded in Moy after not getting a taxi, has lost her licence for 16 months.
By Mid Ulster Court Reporter
Published 2nd Oct 2023, 14:06 BST
Updated 2nd Oct 2023, 14:06 BST
Karen Gates, aged 60, from Elm Mews, Dungannon, was also fined £250 with a £15 offender's levy for driving while unfit through drink on August 19 last.

Two charges of failing to provide a specimen were withdrawn by a Public Prosecution Service lawyer.

Dungannon Magistrates Court heard on Friday that police were travelling on the Moy Road, Dungannon, around midnight when they observed a car swerving on the road and almost causing a head-on collision with oncoming vehicles.

Dungannon Courthouse. Credit: National WorldDungannon Courthouse. Credit: National World
Prosecuting counsel said the defendant’s car stopped abruptly on the hard shoulder and on speaking to her, police noticed her eyes were bloodshot and her speech was slow and slurred.

A defence lawyer explained that Gates had “foolishly decided” to get into the car to go and get her son who was unable to get a taxi from Moy and she was concerned he would be stranded.

He said she had earlier been to a party at her house for her daughter who was going away to Australia.

The lawyer described the defendant as someone who spent a lot of her time caring for others, including her elderly mother in Kilrea.

She had given up nursing after 18 years to raise her family, he continued.

The lawyer stressed there was nothing deliberate behind her inability to provide a specimen.

Deputy District Judge Sean O’Hare remarked that given the defendant’s caring record, it made it more alarming that she should have got behind the wheel.