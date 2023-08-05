Register
Tyrone motorist caught doing 103mph on M1 motorway tells police: “I am a d**k'

A motorist who told a police officer "I am a d**k" when cautioned for driving at 103mph on the M1 motorway, was fined £185 at Dungannon Magistrates Court on Friday.
By Mid Ulster Court Reporter
Published 5th Aug 2023, 09:12 BST
Updated 5th Aug 2023, 09:12 BST

Rhys Simpson, aged 24, from Windmill Heights, Dungannon, was also ordered to pay a £15 offender's levy and handed six penalty points. He was also fined £100 for having no Vehicle Test Certificate.

Prosecuting counsel told the court that at 8.28pm on June 1 last, police were checking vehicle speeds on the M1 at junction 15 when they detected a car travelling at 103mph, 33mph in excess of the limit.

She said the defendant was stopped and cautioned by police regarding his speed and he replied: "I am a d**k."

Dungannon Courthouse. Credit: National World
Dungannon Courthouse. Credit: National World

The lawyer said checks showed the Vehicle Test Certificate on the car had expired on November 28, 2022.

Defence lawyer Noel Dillon said he had advised the defendant that when a speed of 90-95mph was reached, his licence "would be up for grabs" in court and he appreciated the situation he found himself.

Mr Dillon said the defendant had accepted what he had done at the scene when he replied to a police officer "I am a d**k".

Handing in a character reference from his employer to court, the lawyer said Simpson required his licence occasionally at work and for driving to and from work.

He said the defendant had checked for a date for to renew his vehicle test but the nearest appointment was "months and months away" and he had not booked.