A Tyrone motorist was fined £115 with three penalty points at Dungannon Magistrates Court on Wednesday for a speeding offence.

Paul Felix Moran (44), from Tullyreavy Road, Dungannon, was detected travelling at 74mph on the A29 dual carriageway on November 29 last.

Prosecuting counsel said the speed was 14mph over the permitted speed limit, and the defendant failed to take up the fixed penalty.

A defence solicitor said the defendant had misplaced the card part of his licence and the fixed penalty was returned to him.