Tyrone motorist caught doing 88mph on Woodlough Road in Dungannon

A County Tyrone motorist detected travelling at 88mph at Dungannon was fined £150 with four penalty points at the local magistrates court on Wednesday.
By Mid Ulster Court Reporter
Published 20th Oct 2023, 10:41 BST
Updated 20th Oct 2023, 10:41 BST
Alan David Alexander McFarland, aged 61, from Ballagh Road in Fivemiletown, was also fined £150 with a £15 offender’s levy for having no driving licence.

Prosecuting counsel told the court that the offences were detected on June 27 this year at approximately 11.05am on the Woodlough Road, Dungannon.

The lawyer said the road was restricted to a 70mph speed limit.