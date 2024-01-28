Register
BREAKING

Tyrone motorist caught doing 93mph in Mercedes near Dungannon now 'sitting on nine points'

A motorist caught travelling at 93mph in a Mercedes car on the A4 at Dungannon, has been fined a total of £325 with a £15 offender's levy, at the local magistrates’ court.
By Mid Ulster Court Reporter
Published 28th Jan 2024, 07:00 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Anthony O'Neill, aged 38, from Tullyallen Road, Dungannon, was also handed six penalty points arising out of the incident on November 25 last.

He admitted charges of speeding and having no insurance.

The court heard the detection was made at Woodlough Road, Dungannon, at 9.10am and that this stretch of roadway was restricted to 70mph.

Dungannon Courthouse. Credit: Google MapsDungannon Courthouse. Credit: Google Maps
Dungannon Courthouse. Credit: Google Maps
Most Popular
Read More
Former Magherafelt teacher switches career to become new TG4 weather presenter

A defence lawyer explained O'Neill had to accelerate to pull in front of another vehicle and accepted he had been speeding.

He said the insurance matter was an "oversight" and he thought he had cover.

The lawyer pleaded with the court not to impose a disqualification as the defendant required his licence.

District Judge Michael Ranaghan remarked that given the defendant's circumstances he would not disqualify but warned him he would now be sitting on nine penalty points.