Tyrone motorist caught doing 93mph in Mercedes near Dungannon now 'sitting on nine points'

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Anthony O'Neill, aged 38, from Tullyallen Road, Dungannon, was also handed six penalty points arising out of the incident on November 25 last.

He admitted charges of speeding and having no insurance.

The court heard the detection was made at Woodlough Road, Dungannon, at 9.10am and that this stretch of roadway was restricted to 70mph.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dungannon Courthouse. Credit: Google Maps

Advertisement

Advertisement

A defence lawyer explained O'Neill had to accelerate to pull in front of another vehicle and accepted he had been speeding.

He said the insurance matter was an "oversight" and he thought he had cover.

The lawyer pleaded with the court not to impose a disqualification as the defendant required his licence.