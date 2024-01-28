Tyrone motorist caught doing 93mph in Mercedes near Dungannon now 'sitting on nine points'
Anthony O'Neill, aged 38, from Tullyallen Road, Dungannon, was also handed six penalty points arising out of the incident on November 25 last.
He admitted charges of speeding and having no insurance.
The court heard the detection was made at Woodlough Road, Dungannon, at 9.10am and that this stretch of roadway was restricted to 70mph.
A defence lawyer explained O'Neill had to accelerate to pull in front of another vehicle and accepted he had been speeding.
He said the insurance matter was an "oversight" and he thought he had cover.
The lawyer pleaded with the court not to impose a disqualification as the defendant required his licence.
District Judge Michael Ranaghan remarked that given the defendant's circumstances he would not disqualify but warned him he would now be sitting on nine penalty points.