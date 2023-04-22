A Tyrone motorist who reversed into two pumps at the Go Petrol Station at Newell Road in Dungannon and drove off, has been fined a total of £400.

David Campbell (76) from Victoria Way, Dungannon, was also ordered to pay a £15 offender's levy and given eight penalty points.

Campbell admitted charges of failing to report a damage-only accident, failing to stop, failing to remain and driving without due care and attention on June 14 last year.

Prosecuting counsel told Dungannon Magistrates Court on Friday that a staff member at the petrol station reported the incident to police who viewed CCTV footage and obtained the registration number of the vehicle whose last registered owner was the defendant.

She said CCTV showed the car driving into the station at 3.25pm and reversing "with great force" into the pumps.

Counsel said the vehicle did not stop, or attempt to check damage, and drove away.

When spoken to by police, Campbell told them he did not know there had been a collision.

Defence lawyer Blaine Nugent said the defendant would denied the assertion that there had been "great force” used.

Mr Nugent said there was no discernible damage to the pumps although according to an engineer there are "hugely significant" costs to their interiors.

He said this damage would be covered by the defendant’s insurance.

Mr Nugent said Campbell is in good health and was a former footballer in the Irish League.

