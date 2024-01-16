Tyrone motorist ends up in court after being spotted by police while texting on phone in slow traffic queue
Sarah Heaney, aged 32, from Ranfury Road, Dungannon, was also fined £200 with a £15 offender's levy for using a mobile phone while driving at Circular Road on October 12 last.
Defence solicitor Jarlath Faloon said the defendant needed her licence or her employment would become “untenable”, as it involved travelling to different shops around the country.
He explained that on this occasion she had been texting her mother about her child who was in hospital.
District Judge Michael Ranaghan remarked that the defendant has six penalty points on her licence, and he would impose a short driving ban.
He told Heaney that using a mobile phone while driving was "dangerous to you and other road users”.