Register
BREAKING

Tyrone motorist ends up in court after being spotted by police while texting on phone in slow traffic queue

A Tyrone motorist spotted looking down at her phone and typing while moving in a slow queue of traffic outside St Patrick's Church in Dungannon, has been given a three-week driving disqualification at the local Magistrates Court.
By Mid Ulster Court Reporter
Published 16th Jan 2024, 12:50 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Sarah Heaney, aged 32, from Ranfury Road, Dungannon, was also fined £200 with a £15 offender's levy for using a mobile phone while driving at Circular Road on October 12 last.

Defence solicitor Jarlath Faloon said the defendant needed her licence or her employment would become “untenable”, as it involved travelling to different shops around the country.

Read More
12 Cookstown and Magherafelt gyms that will get you into shape for 2024
Dungannon Courthouse. Credit: Google MapsDungannon Courthouse. Credit: Google Maps
Dungannon Courthouse. Credit: Google Maps
Most Popular

He explained that on this occasion she had been texting her mother about her child who was in hospital.

District Judge Michael Ranaghan remarked that the defendant has six penalty points on her licence, and he would impose a short driving ban.

He told Heaney that using a mobile phone while driving was "dangerous to you and other road users”.