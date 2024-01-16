A Tyrone motorist spotted looking down at her phone and typing while moving in a slow queue of traffic outside St Patrick's Church in Dungannon, has been given a three-week driving disqualification at the local Magistrates Court.

Sarah Heaney, aged 32, from Ranfury Road, Dungannon, was also fined £200 with a £15 offender's levy for using a mobile phone while driving at Circular Road on October 12 last.

Defence solicitor Jarlath Faloon said the defendant needed her licence or her employment would become “untenable”, as it involved travelling to different shops around the country.

Dungannon Courthouse. Credit: Google Maps

He explained that on this occasion she had been texting her mother about her child who was in hospital.

District Judge Michael Ranaghan remarked that the defendant has six penalty points on her licence, and he would impose a short driving ban.