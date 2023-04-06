Register
Tyrone motorist ends up in court for doing 91mph on Cookstown dual carriageway

A Tyrone motorist detected travelling at 91mph on the Cookstown dual carriageway, was fined £250 at Magherafelt Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

By Mid Ulster Court Reporter
Published 6th Apr 2023, 17:00 BST

Demir Dimitrov (24) from Roxborough Park, Moy, was also given six penalty points arising out of the incident on January 6 this year.

Prosecuting counsel said at approximately 11.20pm, police detected a car travelling at 91mph on the dual carriageway which is restricted to 60mph.

The lawyer said police stopped the vehicle and told the defendant that he would be reported to the Public Prosecution Service with a view to prosecution as the speed was over the limit for a fixed penalty.

Bishop Street Courthouse where Magherafelt Court is held.Bishop Street Courthouse where Magherafelt Court is held.
Dimitrov, who was not professionally represented, told Deputy District Judge Peter Prenter that he did know what speed he was doing.

Mr Prenter remarked that it was a high speed and he should have known what speed he was travelling at.

The judge also ordered the defendant to pay a £15 offender’s levy.