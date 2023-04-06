Tyrone motorist ends up in court for doing 91mph on Cookstown dual carriageway

Demir Dimitrov (24) from Roxborough Park, Moy, was also given six penalty points arising out of the incident on January 6 this year.
Prosecuting counsel said at approximately 11.20pm, police detected a car travelling at 91mph on the dual carriageway which is restricted to 60mph.
Advertisement
Advertisement
The lawyer said police stopped the vehicle and told the defendant that he would be reported to the Public Prosecution Service with a view to prosecution as the speed was over the limit for a fixed penalty.
Dimitrov, who was not professionally represented, told Deputy District Judge Peter Prenter that he did know what speed he was doing.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Mr Prenter remarked that it was a high speed and he should have known what speed he was travelling at.
The judge also ordered the defendant to pay a £15 offender’s levy.