Register
BREAKING
Teacher killed and two others injured in French high school stabbing
Thousands gather in central London for March For Palestine protest
BBC Broadcasting House vandalised with red paint
Freddie Flintoff: BBC reaches ‘£9m’ settlement after horror Top Gear crash
Fines to be issued over Covid-19 lockdown-busting Tory HQ party
Former England captain Sir Alastair Cook announces retirement

Tyrone motorist ends up in court for having no insurance after being involved in crash

A motorist involved in a road traffic collision in Cookstown, was fined £150 at Dungannon Magistrates Court for having no insurance.
By Mid Ulster Court Reporter
Published 15th Oct 2023, 11:53 BST
Updated 15th Oct 2023, 11:53 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Thirty-one-year-old Suzanne Kirk from Derry Road, Omagh, was also ordered to pay a £15 offender's levy.

The court heard on Wednesday (October 11) that at approximately 8.15pm on July 22 last, police were called to a damage-only collision at Church Street in Cookstown.

Prosecuting counsel said Kirk told police she had insurance but it was not showing up on the police system.

Most Popular
Dungannon Courthouse. Credit: Google MapsDungannon Courthouse. Credit: Google Maps
Dungannon Courthouse. Credit: Google Maps
Read More
Call for help for litter pick organised for the River Blackwater at Maghery near...

The lawyer said further checks showed that an insurance policy had been taken out after the collision had happened.

A defence solicitor said the defendant admitted the offence and explained she is a single mother and that she thought she was insured by her former partner.

However that turned out not to be the case, and the lawyer pleaded with the court not to interfere with her licence.