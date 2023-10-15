Tyrone motorist ends up in court for having no insurance after being involved in crash
Thirty-one-year-old Suzanne Kirk from Derry Road, Omagh, was also ordered to pay a £15 offender's levy.
The court heard on Wednesday (October 11) that at approximately 8.15pm on July 22 last, police were called to a damage-only collision at Church Street in Cookstown.
Prosecuting counsel said Kirk told police she had insurance but it was not showing up on the police system.
The lawyer said further checks showed that an insurance policy had been taken out after the collision had happened.
A defence solicitor said the defendant admitted the offence and explained she is a single mother and that she thought she was insured by her former partner.
However that turned out not to be the case, and the lawyer pleaded with the court not to interfere with her licence.