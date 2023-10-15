Tyrone motorist ends up in court for having no insurance after being involved in crash

A motorist involved in a road traffic collision in Cookstown, was fined £150 at Dungannon Magistrates Court for having no insurance.

Thirty-one-year-old Suzanne Kirk from Derry Road, Omagh, was also ordered to pay a £15 offender's levy.

The court heard on Wednesday (October 11) that at approximately 8.15pm on July 22 last, police were called to a damage-only collision at Church Street in Cookstown.

Prosecuting counsel said Kirk told police she had insurance but it was not showing up on the police system.

Dungannon Courthouse. Credit: Google Maps

The lawyer said further checks showed that an insurance policy had been taken out after the collision had happened.

A defence solicitor said the defendant admitted the offence and explained she is a single mother and that she thought she was insured by her former partner.