Tyrone motorist ends up in court for travelling at 39mph in Desertmartin village
A motorist detected travelling at 39mph at Desertmartin was fined £60 and handed three penalty points at Magherafelt Magistrates Court on Wednesday.
Fifty-one-year-old Slawomir Zalewski, from Gortview Close in Omagh, was also ordered to pay a £15 offender’s levy.
Prosecuting counsel said the speed was nine in excess of the permitted 30mph limit and the detection was made on the morning of January 24 last.
The defendant was offered a fixed penalty but did not take it up, the lawyer added.