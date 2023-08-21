Register
BREAKING
Sir Michael Parkinson dies aged 88 following brief illness
Sainsbury’s recall breakfast item over contamination fears
Chris Evans reveals skin cancer diagnosis on Virgin Radio show
US shop owner shot dead in California for displaying Pride flag
The UK's most prolific child serial killer to be sentenced today
Graham Linehan performs at Holyrood after second venue cancels

Tyrone motorist ends up in court for travelling at 39mph in Desertmartin village

A motorist detected travelling at 39mph at Desertmartin was fined £60 and handed three penalty points at Magherafelt Magistrates Court on Wednesday.
By Mid Ulster Court Reporter
Published 21st Aug 2023, 18:29 BST
Updated 21st Aug 2023, 18:30 BST

Fifty-one-year-old Slawomir Zalewski, from Gortview Close in Omagh, was also ordered to pay a £15 offender’s levy.

Prosecuting counsel said the speed was nine in excess of the permitted 30mph limit and the detection was made on the morning of January 24 last.

The defendant was offered a fixed penalty but did not take it up, the lawyer added.