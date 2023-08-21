Tyrone motorist ends up in court for travelling at 39mph in Desertmartin village

A motorist detected travelling at 39mph at Desertmartin was fined £60 and handed three penalty points at Magherafelt Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

Fifty-one-year-old Slawomir Zalewski, from Gortview Close in Omagh, was also ordered to pay a £15 offender’s levy.

Prosecuting counsel said the speed was nine in excess of the permitted 30mph limit and the detection was made on the morning of January 24 last.