Tyrone motorist fined for what District Judge described as 'grossly excessive speed'
Twenty-year-old Ayrin Trimble from Fintona Road, Clogher, was also handed five penalty points for the speeding offence on on August 26 last.
The court heard police were checking speeds on the roadway when at approximately 9.33pm they detected the defendant's vehicle travelling at 30mph over the limit.
When spoken to by police, the defendant replied: "It was only showing 75mph."
A defence lawyer said the detection was made on the overtaking lane and the defendant accepted she was speeding.
Pleading with the court not to disqualify her, he explained that Trimble lived in a rural area and was in employment and needed to keep her licence.
District Judge Michael Ranaghan said it was "a grossly excessive speed" but he would not impose a disqualification on this occasion.