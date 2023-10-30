A young Tyrone driver detected travelling at 93mph on the Annaghilla Road, Ballygawley, was fined £200 with a £15 offender's levy at Dungannon Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

Twenty-year-old Ayrin Trimble from Fintona Road, Clogher, was also handed five penalty points for the speeding offence on on August 26 last.

The court heard police were checking speeds on the roadway when at approximately 9.33pm they detected the defendant's vehicle travelling at 30mph over the limit.

Dungannon Courthouse. Credit: National World

When spoken to by police, the defendant replied: "It was only showing 75mph."

A defence lawyer said the detection was made on the overtaking lane and the defendant accepted she was speeding.

Pleading with the court not to disqualify her, he explained that Trimble lived in a rural area and was in employment and needed to keep her licence.