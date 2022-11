Damien Doyle (33), of Church Street, was detected in a 70mph zone on July 13, 2020, Antrim Magistrates' Court, sitting in Ballymena on Tuesday (November 16), heard.

In his absence at court, the defendant was also convicted of driving at 90mph in a 70mph zone - the M2 motorway - on June 5, 2020. He also failed to produce insurance on that date and was fined £175.