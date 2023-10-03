Tyrone motorist left traumatised after car loses traction and goes down embankment

A young motorist whose car became wedged between two trees on an embankment leading to a body of water, has lost his licence for 12 months.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Ronan McCartan, aged 24, from Camlough Road, Sixmilecross, was also fined £185 with a £15 offender's levy for driving while having excess alcohol in urine.

Dungannon Magistrates Court was told on Wednesday that on February 13 last, police received a call from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service to a road traffic collision at Ballynasaggart Road, Ballygawley.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Prosecuting counsel said the defendant was in the driver’s seat and had to be rescued by members of the NI Fire & Rescue Service. He sustained minor injuries and provided a breath test which he failed.

Dungannon Courthouse. Credit: Google Maps

She said he was taken to Craigavon Area Hospital for treatment and provided a specimen of urine which showed an alcohol reading of 178mls.

A defence lawyer stressed the defendant has never been before a court and was accompanied by his mother.

He explained on this occasion he had been at a friend’s house and was unfamiliar with the road and his vehicle had lost traction.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He said it has been a very traumatising incident for him and although he sustained some injuries they were not serious.

The lawyer said it has been a “salutary lesson” for the defendant and he was unlikely to ever appear before the court again.