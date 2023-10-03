Tyrone motorist left traumatised after car loses traction and goes down embankment
Ronan McCartan, aged 24, from Camlough Road, Sixmilecross, was also fined £185 with a £15 offender's levy for driving while having excess alcohol in urine.
Dungannon Magistrates Court was told on Wednesday that on February 13 last, police received a call from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service to a road traffic collision at Ballynasaggart Road, Ballygawley.
Prosecuting counsel said the defendant was in the driver’s seat and had to be rescued by members of the NI Fire & Rescue Service. He sustained minor injuries and provided a breath test which he failed.
She said he was taken to Craigavon Area Hospital for treatment and provided a specimen of urine which showed an alcohol reading of 178mls.
A defence lawyer stressed the defendant has never been before a court and was accompanied by his mother.
He explained on this occasion he had been at a friend’s house and was unfamiliar with the road and his vehicle had lost traction.
He said it has been a very traumatising incident for him and although he sustained some injuries they were not serious.
The lawyer said it has been a “salutary lesson” for the defendant and he was unlikely to ever appear before the court again.
District Judge Michael Ranaghan told McCartan it was a very serious incident but he accepted his early plea and the presence of his mother showed the court there was a “guiding hand” who will keep him right going forward.