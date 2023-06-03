Register
Tyrone motorist made off after going through fence and crashing into lamppost

A Tyrone motorist made off after going through a fence and crashing into a lamppost, Dungannon Magistrates Court was told on Friday.
By Mid Ulster Court Reporter
Published 3rd Jun 2023, 19:50 BST
Updated 3rd Jun 2023, 19:50 BST

Ryan Crisp (32) from Redford Park, Dungannon, was given a four-month jail sentence, suspended for 18 months, and disqualified from driving for 20 months.

Crisp admitted failing to stop, failing to remain, and failing to report a damage-only accident; having no insurance, and driving with excess alcohol in breath on September 17 last year.

Prosecuting counsel said police received a report of the collision at Corr Road, Dungannon, and about three occupants running away from the vehicle.

Dungannon Courthouse.Dungannon Courthouse.
Dungannon Courthouse.

The lawyer said an attempt was made by one of the occupants to set fire to the roof of the car using fuel from its engine.

He said police arrested Crisp at 1.55am and he provided a breath specimen, which showed an alcohol reading of 100mcgs.

The prosecutor said the defendant had no insurance for the vehicle and gave a 'no comment' interview.

Defence lawyer Noel Dillon stressed the defendant was not linked to trying to set fire to the car.

He said Crisp apologised for taking his father's car and having the other young men in the vehicle.

Mr Dillon said he was now living a more settled life and had managed to find employment with a local firm.

He said he accepted his guilt in the matter and pointed out the only other previous matter he had was for no insurance.

District Judge Michael Ranaghan told Crisp there were "a lot of aggravating features" to the case, including an exceptionally high alcohol reading.