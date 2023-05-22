Register
Tyrone motorist ‘on his way to PIPs assessment’ loses licence

A drink-driver apprehended while on his way to a PIPs assessment, has lost his licence for 12 months.

By MId Ulster Court Reporter
Published 22nd May 2023, 09:17 BST
Updated 22nd May 2023, 09:17 BST

Henryk Gnap (54) from Maplebrook Lane, Coalisland, was also fined £150 and ordered to pay a £15 offender's levy for driving while having consumed excess alcohol in blood.

Dungannon Magistrates Court was told on Friday (May 19) that at 9.30am on February 19, police were informed that the defendant was under the influence after he left his home.

Prosecuting counsel said police later spoke to the defendant and arrested him at 10.50am after he failed a preliminary breath test.

Dungannon Courthouse.
Dungannon Courthouse.

The lawyer explained the defendant was then directed to Craigavon Area Hospital for medical checks during which a blood specimen was taken, which showed a reading of 88mls of alcohol.

Defence lawyer, Noel Dillon, explained Gnap could not get a taxi and made the “foolish decision” to drive.

District Judge Peter Magill said it was a low reading but showed “you should never take alcohol and drive.”