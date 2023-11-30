Tyrone motorist 'panicked' after falling asleep at the wheel and crashing into central reservation
Factory worker Michael James Mervyn Gill (26), of Prince Andrew Crescent, Moygashel, was also fined a total of £400 with a £15 offender's levy for failing to remain at the scene, failing to stop, failing to report and driving without due care and attention.
Prosecuting counsel told the court that on July 23 this year at approximately 8am, police were tasked to a report of a hit and run in the vicinity of the A4 dual carriageway where they observed extensive damage to the central reservation and located a car with extensive frontal damage at a nearby slip road.
The lawyer said subsequent checks led them to the defendant.
Defence solicitor Jarlath Faloon said that the defendant had worked as a delivery driver but this employment had been terminated following this incident.
He explained that Gill had been up at 5.00am and had been driving all day and had later gone to visit a friend in Enniskillen and was on his way home when this incident happened around 1.30am, about six miles from his home.
Mr Faloon said the defendant had fallen asleep at the wheel and then decided to walk from the Cabragh turn-off to his home in Moygashel.
He stressed Gill had no alcohol in his system at the time and had “panicked” following the collision, as he had never been in a situation like this before.