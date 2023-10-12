Tyrone motorist spotted by police slumped against driver’s seat window, court told

A Tyrone motorist who got into his car to get a charger after drinking with friends, has lost his licence for six weeks.

Gavin Marshall, aged 42, from Stewart Avenue, was also fined £250 with a £15 offender's levy for being in charge of a car with excess alcohol in breath.

Prosecuting counsel told Dungannon Magistrates Court on Wednesday that on Sunday, July 2 last, at 12.30am, police were on patrol in the Cookstown area when they noted in Church Street a parked car and observed the defendant sitting in the driving seat slumped against the window.

The lawyer said police stopped and arrested the defendant at 12.40am and conveyed him to Omagh custody suite, where he provided a breath specimen showing an alcohol reading of 96 mcgs.

A defence lawyer explained Marshall had left work his partner to work before going to a bar to meet friends and had five or six pints.

He said the defendant lived a five to ten-minute walk away and had got into the car to get a charger, and he had no absolutely no plans to drive the car.

The lawyer said the defendant travelled for employment and required his licence to get to different sites.

He has one child from a previous relationship and if disqualified would not be able to go and see her for a period.

Describing it as a “knife edge case”, the lawyer added the defendant was going to contest it.