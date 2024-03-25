Tyrone motorist swerved and hit embankment after a dog or fox ran across the road outside Cookstown

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Enda McKenna, aged 20, from Sheskinshule View, Omagh, was also fined £185 with a £15 offender's levy for driving while having consumed excess alcohol.

Dungannon Magistrates Court was told that police were tasked to a report of a road traffic collision at Drum Road, Cookstown, on November 27 last year, and on arrival saw an overturned car and an ambulance which was transferring two people to hospital with suspected spinal and head injuries.

Prosecuting counsel said police spoke to the defendant who told them a dog or fox had run across the road and he had swerved.

The lawyer said McKenna later provided an evidential specimen showing an alcohol reading of 51 mcgs in breath. He added that McKenna has no record.

A defence solicitor stressed the defendant had been “open and frank” with police at the scene and in the later interview.

He said the car, which belonged to McKenna, had been written off and the defendant has not purchased another vehicle.

The solicitor said he has now been off the road for 10 months which has made it difficult for him trying to get to jobs for his work as a paver.

He pleaded with the court to give him “maximum credit” for the way he has met the matter.