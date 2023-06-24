Denis Mullin (29) from Murnells Road, Pomeroy, was also fined £300 with a £15 offender's levy for driving while having consumed excess alcohol in breath.
Dungannon Magistrates Court heard on Friday that police were on patrol in the Cookstown area on May 5 last at 3.30am when their attention was drawn to a vehicle at Sweep Road.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Prosecuting counsel said on speaking to the defendant police noted his speech appeared slurred and he was “smellling of alcohol”.
The lawyer said a preliminary breath test was carried out which showed an alcohol reading of 67 mcgs.
A defence lawyer explained Mullin was unable to get a lift home and took a chance. He had consumed some alcohol but it was not the highest reading the court has seen, he said.
The solicitor pleaded with the court to deal with the matter leniently.