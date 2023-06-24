Register
A groundsman who was "smelling of alcohol" when police stopped his car on the outskirts of Cookstown, has lost his licence for 12 months.
By Mid Ulster Court Reporter
Published 24th Jun 2023, 12:07 BST
Updated 24th Jun 2023, 12:07 BST

Denis Mullin (29) from Murnells Road, Pomeroy, was also fined £300 with a £15 offender's levy for driving while having consumed excess alcohol in breath.

Dungannon Magistrates Court heard on Friday that police were on patrol in the Cookstown area on May 5 last at 3.30am when their attention was drawn to a vehicle at Sweep Road.

Prosecuting counsel said on speaking to the defendant police noted his speech appeared slurred and he was “smellling of alcohol”.

Dungannon Courthouse. Credit: National WorldDungannon Courthouse. Credit: National World
The lawyer said a preliminary breath test was carried out which showed an alcohol reading of 67 mcgs.

A defence lawyer explained Mullin was unable to get a lift home and took a chance. He had consumed some alcohol but it was not the highest reading the court has seen, he said.

The solicitor pleaded with the court to deal with the matter leniently.

