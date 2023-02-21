A Cookstown motorist on his way to a hospital appointment was detected travelling at 76mph, a court was told.

William Burton (73) from Killymoon Road, was fined £200 with a £15 offender’s levy and disqualified from driving for a month for speeding at Cookstown dual carriageway on December 14, 2022,

Dungannon Magistrates’ Court heard on Friday that police were conducting speed checks by means of laser on the A29 when at approximately 12.10pm, they detected a car travelling at 76mph over nearly 600 metres.

Prosecuting counsel pointed out the carriageway is a 60mph speed limit.

A defence solicitor said the defendant found himself in the difficult position of having nine penalty points on his licence that have been incurred within the last two years.

He said the defendant has bad health problems and his licence is "absolutely crucial” for him to get to hospital appointments.

