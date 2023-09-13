Register
Tyrone motorist was ‘oblivious’ to police car’s lights and siren trying to stop her

A Cookstown care worker who was said to have been "oblivious" to police behind her using lights and siren to stop her, lost her licence for 12 months at Dungannon Magistrates Court on Wednesday.
By Mid Ulster Court Reporter
Published 13th Sep 2023, 17:49 BST
Updated 13th Sep 2023, 17:49 BST
Josephine Harriet Greer (66), from Orritor Road, was also fined a total of £350 with a £15 offender's levy, for failing to stop for police and failing to provide a specimen.

The court heard that on August 9 last at approximately 7.15pm, police were made aware by a reporting party of a suspected drink driver at Drum Road, Cookstown.

Prosecuting counsel said the vehicle was “swerving over the road” and was followed by police heading towards Dungannon.

Dungannon Courthouse. Credit: Google MapsDungannon Courthouse. Credit: Google Maps
Dungannon Courthouse. Credit: Google Maps

The lawyer said police applied lights and siren to get the driver to stop, but there was no recognition from the defendant.

He said she continued driving with the police behind her before indicating and turning into Altmore Road in Dungannon where she stopped.

Counsel said Greer told police she did not see or hear the police vehicle behind her.

She failed a preliminary breath test and was arrested for failing to stop.

The lawyer said she was asked on multiple occasions to provide a specimen, and only managed one which showed an alcohol reading of 62 mcgs in breath.

A defence lawyer said the defendant was oblivious to the police but stressed it was not intentional.

He explained that Greer has been driving for 40 years with a clear record and was of good character.

She had some alcohol the night before but thinks medication she was taking could have contributed to the reading, he added.