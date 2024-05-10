Tyrone motorist who 'clipped' road worker outside Cookstown given one-year driving ban

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Cookstown motorist who 'clipped' a road worker on the arm when he drove down a one-system after being told not to, has been banned from driving for 12 months and fined £300 for dangerous driving.

Damian Fitzpatrick, aged 72, from Church Street was fined a further £600 for failing to stop knowing an injury accident occurred, failing to report, and failing to keep the vehicle standing at Drum Road, Cookstown, on October 25, 2021.

Imposing the penalties at Dungannon Magistrates Court, sitting in Omagh, Deputy District Judge Trevor Browne remarked that the road works were put in place to enable the work to be done in a safe and efficient manner.

Mr Browne said the defendant had took a chance and driven off in a fit of temper which had placed the road worker at risk and his driving fell well below what would be expected of a careful driver.

The Drum Road, Cookstown, where the incident happened. Credit: Google

Prosecuting counsel said the defendant had clipped the injured party and caused him to "roll off the vehicle" and drove the wrong way in a one-way system.

Defence lawyer Blaine Nugent said the defendant had been told not to proceed up this road and either ignored this or "momentary lost his temper" and drove on.

Mr Nugent stressed that there was no serious injury caused and submitted that it was more akin to a "high end careless driving" rather than dangerous driving.