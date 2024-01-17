Tyrone motorist who 'panicked' when police became involved in drink-driving issue, given 12-month driving ban
Gary Cotter from Dunamony Road, Dungannon, was also fined £85 with a £15 offender's levy arising out of the offence on the Cookstown Road, Dungannon, on October 1 last.
Dungannon Magistrates Court heard that the 43-year-old was observed by police sitting in the car which was parked horizonally across multiple spaces.
Prosecuting counsel said police spoke to the defendant and smelled alcohol on his breath and he was very evasive and refused to provide a specimen.
A defence lawyer stressed Cotter has a completely clear record and had taken three pints during the course of the evening and had he provided a specimen he may not have been over the limit.
He said the defendant had driven a short distance from the back of the premises to the front and was waiting for his cousin to come and collect him.
The lawyer said he had no intention of driving the vehicle any further and had "panicked" when police became involved.
He said Cotter is a hardworking man who left his children to school each morning before going to work.
District Judge Michael Ranaghan remarked that he had read a letter from the defendant's partner setting out the details of the incident and how it happened, and while he accepted they are "decent people", his hands were tied with regard to the disqualification.