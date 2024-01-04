Tyrone motorist with fear of needles refused to provide blood specimen, court told
William Dunlop, aged 41, from Princess Avenue in Cookstown, was also banned from driving for 18 months.
He admitted driving while disqualified, having no insurance and failing to provide a specimen while unfit on December 12 last.
The court heard Dunlop was stopped by police at Hillhead Road, Castledawson.
A defence lawyer told the court that another person had been driving the vehicle erratically and Dunlop had "foolishly" decided to take over and drive home.
He explained that the defendant refused to provide a blood specimen as he has a fear of needles.
Passing sentence, Judge Oonagh Mullan remarked the defendant had 33 previous road traffic convictions.
She told him that he was putting himself in a precarious situation and if he continued offending could serve a custodial sentence.