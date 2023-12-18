Tyrone motorist with ‘horrendously high’ alcohol reading given two-year driving disqualification
Forty-two-year-old Miroslav Gucky, from Ferguy Heights in the town, was also fined a total of £350 with a £15 offender’s levy on charges of driving while having consumed excess alcohol and having no driving licence.
Prosecuting counsel told Dungannon Magistrates Court on Friday that on November 4 this year at approximately 6pm, police received a report from a member of the public of a driver who appeared under the influence of alcohol getting into a VW car at Asda car park in Cookstown and driving off.
The lawyer said police arrived at the last registered address of the car owner in Ferguy Heights to find the defendant attempting parallel parking, and the vehicle was observed rolling backwards as he applied the handbrake.
Police spoke to the defendant and detected a strong smell of intoxicating liquor and a preliminary breath test showed an alcohol reading of 131 mcgs in breath, counsel said.
She added checks revealed Gucky did not have a valid Northern Ireland driving licence despite living in the country for sometime.
Defence counsel said the defendant is a Slovak national who has been living and working here for 18 years.
He said on this occasion he had “very foolishly” and “very stupidly” decided to drive to the supermarket and police stopped him as he was pulling up outside his house.
Deputy District Judge Sean O’Hare described it as a “horrendously high” reading and told Gucky he had endangered himself and other road users.