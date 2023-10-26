Tyrone mum-of-three given one-year ban after being caught drink-driving in Dungannon
and live on Freeview channel 276
Mother-of-three Theresa McDonagh (38), from Innishmore Park, Coalisland, was fined £300 with a £15 offender's levy for driving while having consumed excess alcohol.
The court heard that on September 17 last, at approximately 1am, police received a report of a suspected drink-driver parked up in Irish Street, Dungannon.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Prosecuting counsel said on arrival there was no one in the vehicle but shortly afterwards police saw the defendant getting into the vehicle and attempting to reverse.
The lawyer said they spoke to McDonagh and noted her eyes were glazed, she smelled of intoxicating liquor and her speech was slurred.
She failed a preliminary breath test and was arrested and taken to Dungannon custody suite, where she provided an evidential reading showing an alcohol count of 84 mcgs.
A defence lawyer said the defendant accepted her guilt and stressed she had only driven a short distance.
Advertisement
Advertisement
He explained she had been out all day at a family gathering and had consumed drink to a level that she rarely did.
He said she had three young children and cared for her mother and the loss of her licence would bring "untold difficulties”.
District Judge Michael Ranaghan told the defendant she had made “a very foolish decision to drive”.
He remarked that she had a clean licence and a clear criminal record and he would keep the disqualificatoin, despite the high reading, to one year.