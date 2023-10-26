Register
Tyrone mum-of-three given one-year ban after being caught drink-driving in Dungannon

A drink-driver was spotted getting into a parked car and attempting to reverse at Irish Street in Dungannon, the local magistrates court was told on Wednesday.
By Mid Ulster Court Reporter
Published 26th Oct 2023, 09:45 BST
Updated 26th Oct 2023, 09:45 BST
Mother-of-three Theresa McDonagh (38), from Innishmore Park, Coalisland, was fined £300 with a £15 offender's levy for driving while having consumed excess alcohol.

The court heard that on September 17 last, at approximately 1am, police received a report of a suspected drink-driver parked up in Irish Street, Dungannon.

Prosecuting counsel said on arrival there was no one in the vehicle but shortly afterwards police saw the defendant getting into the vehicle and attempting to reverse.

Dungannon Courthouse. Credit: National WorldDungannon Courthouse. Credit: National World
Dungannon Courthouse. Credit: National World

The lawyer said they spoke to McDonagh and noted her eyes were glazed, she smelled of intoxicating liquor and her speech was slurred.

She failed a preliminary breath test and was arrested and taken to Dungannon custody suite, where she provided an evidential reading showing an alcohol count of 84 mcgs.

A defence lawyer said the defendant accepted her guilt and stressed she had only driven a short distance.

He explained she had been out all day at a family gathering and had consumed drink to a level that she rarely did.

He said she had three young children and cared for her mother and the loss of her licence would bring "untold difficulties”.

District Judge Michael Ranaghan told the defendant she had made “a very foolish decision to drive”.

He remarked that she had a clean licence and a clear criminal record and he would keep the disqualificatoin, despite the high reading, to one year.