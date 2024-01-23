Register
BREAKING

Tyrone nurse found slumped asleep in car on A6 at Toome ‘deeply embarrassed’, court told

A nurse reported by a concerned member of the public as 'swerving over the road' on the A6 at Toome, has lost his licence for three years.
By Mid Ulster Court Reporter
Published 23rd Jan 2024, 08:00 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Matthew Doey, aged 38, from Lissan Road, Cookstown, was also fined a total of £500 with a £15 offender's levy for failing to provide preliminary and evidential specimens when required by police.

Magherafelt Magistrates Court was told that at 7.58pm on October 29 last, police received a report from a concerned member of the public who had been following a car on the A6 which was “swerving over the road, going slow and suddenly braking for no reason”.

Prosecuting counsel said police responded and approached the car which had pulled into a layby on the dual carriageway, and found the defendant slumped in the driving seat asleep.

Most Popular
Bishop Street Courthouse. Credit: Google MapsBishop Street Courthouse. Credit: Google Maps
Bishop Street Courthouse. Credit: Google Maps
Read More
Watch: Clear up underway across Mid Ulster after Storm Isha batters district

The lawyer said Doey did not respond when police attempted to wake him, but then gave them a thumbs up. There was a bottle of Jack Daniels and a half-filled bottle of vodka in the front of the car.

The court heard the defendant was unable to walk unaided and struggled to speak. He made six attempts to provide a preliminary specimen and these were recorded as incomplete.

Counsel said he failed to provide an evidential specimen at Antrim Custody Suite although he admitted owning the vehicle and having driven it.

Defence lawyer Michael Forde said the defendant is “deeply embarrassed” as he worked as a nurse and is well aware of the injuries that could have been caused if there had been an accident.

Mr Forde said Doey had been contacted by a friend and had foolishly decided to drive.