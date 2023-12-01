A nurse who collided with a parked car and drove off before returning later to the scene, has lost her licence for 12 months.

Siobhan O'Neill, aged 47, of Maplebrook Way in Coalisland, was also fined £100 with a £15 offender’s levy for driving while having consumed excess alcohol in breath on November 8 this year.

Dungannon Magistrates Court heard on Wednesday that the charge arose out of a hit and run in the vicinity of Mourne Avenue, Coalisland.

Prosecuting counsel said a caller said the driver, the defendant, later returned and was there was “a smell of alcohol” from her.

The lawyer said when police arrived they found O’Neill sitting in a car nearby which had frontal damage. She provided a breath test which she failed and was conveyed to Dungannon police station, where she provided an evidential specimen which showed an alcohol count of 68 mcgs in breath.

A defence lawyer said the defendant has been driving for 28 years with no previous convictions.

He said it had been the anniversary of her parents death, who died within ten days of each other, and she had taken some alcohol with a meal along with a friend.

Counsel told the court the defendant had been blinded by the full beam lights of an oncoming vehicle and collided with a parked car as a result.