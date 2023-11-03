The judge warned the defendants to comply with all programmes recommended by Probation.

A man and woman who intervened when police were arresting a person in Dungannon, have each been given community service orders.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Tony McCann (31) of Charlemont Street, Dungannon, was placed on Probation for 18 months and ordered to carry out 180 hours of community service for assault on police, disorderly behaviour, obstructing and resisting police on June 20.

Cara Cullen (27), of the same address, was placed on Probation for 12 months and ordered to carry out 100 hours of community service for assault on police, disorderly behaviour and obstructing police on the same date.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dungannon Magistrates Court was told on Friday that at approximately 9.25pm police at Killymaddy Hill were making an arrest in an unrelated matter when Cullen got between police and the person they were arresting and tried to stop them.

Dungannon Courthouse. Credit: Google Maps

Prosecuting counsel said Cullen was shouting and swearing at police who warned her about her behaviour.

The lawyer said Cullen with her two open palms pushed a police officer back and during this the other defendant, McCann, became involved "roaring and shouting" in the street.

Counsel said McCann struggled with officers injuring one in the left elbow which resulted in a rip to his uniform.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Defence counsel Noel Dillon said Cullen was "ashamed and embarrassed" by her behaviour. He explained that she had mistakenly believed that the police were going to speak to her as she had earlier been involved in an argument with a female.

Mr Dillon said she became involved for that reason and pushed an officer but most of it had been verbal abuse.

Continuing, he said when McCann squared up to a constable he was brought to the ground and this was when the officer sustained the injury to his elbow.

Mr Dillon asked the court to take into account that pleas had been entered to all matters at the earliest opportunity.

Advertisement

Advertisement

District Judge Michael Ranaghan remarked that Cullen had pushed an officer who received no injuries, and the assault carried out by McCann had resulted in an officer grazing his elbow.