Tyrone ‘R’ driver caught travelling at 96 mph at Ballygawley ‘made a mistake’, court told
Pascal Gormley, aged 18, from Derrycloony Road, Augher, was fined £200 and handed five penalty points arising out of the speeding offence on January 14 last.
Gormley was also fined £75 for failing to display 'R' plates.
Prosecuting counsel told Dungannon Magistrates Court that at 10pm police were carrying out speed checks on the Annaghilla Road, which is restricted to 60mph, when an oncoming vehicle was detected travelling at 96 mph.
The lawyer said the defendant was a restricted driving licence holder and was 51 mph in excess. She said there were no ‘R’ plates displayed.
Defence lawyer Stephen Atherton said the defendant offered an unreserved apology to the court and did not wish to submit any excuse.
Mr Atherton said Gormley is an apprentice electrician who “made a mistake” and asked the court to give him a chance.