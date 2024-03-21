Tyrone ‘R’ driver caught travelling at 96 mph at Ballygawley ‘made a mistake’, court told

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Pascal Gormley, aged 18, from Derrycloony Road, Augher, was fined £200 and handed five penalty points arising out of the speeding offence on January 14 last.

Gormley was also fined £75 for failing to display 'R' plates.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Prosecuting counsel told Dungannon Magistrates Court that at 10pm police were carrying out speed checks on the Annaghilla Road, which is restricted to 60mph, when an oncoming vehicle was detected travelling at 96 mph.

Police were operating speed checks on the Annaghilla Road, Ballygawley. Credit: Google Maps

The lawyer said the defendant was a restricted driving licence holder and was 51 mph in excess. She said there were no ‘R’ plates displayed.

Defence lawyer Stephen Atherton said the defendant offered an unreserved apology to the court and did not wish to submit any excuse.