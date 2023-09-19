Tyrone ‘road rage’ incident happened close to Courthouse
Mid Ulster police are keen to speak to anyone who witnessed what they describe as a 'road rage' incident at Dungannon.
They said in a social media post that criminal damage was caused in the incident which involved a silver coloured people carrier.
It happened close to the town's Courthouse on Killyman Road on Friday, August 25, between 7pm and 7.30pm.
Police would particularly like to hear from anyone with dashcam footage.
If you can help, contact police on 101 with reference number 1670 of 25/08/23.