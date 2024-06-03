Tyrone sales rep who left home after an argument loses licence for drink-driving

By Mid Ulster Court Reporter
Published 3rd Jun 2024, 13:14 BST
A Tyrone motorist who was caught by police drink-driving when he left his house following an argument, has lost his licence for 12 months.

Nathan Shaw (21), from Cedar Ridge, Dungannon, was also fined £200 with a £15 offender's levy for driving while having consumed excess alcohol in breath.

Dungannon Magistrates Court, sitting in Omagh, heard the offence came to light at Trewmount Road, Dungannon, on May 4.

A prosecuting lawyer said Shaw failed a preliminary breath test and was taken to Dungannon custody suite, where he provided an evidential specimen showing an alcohol reading of 43 mcgs in breath.

Omagh Courthouse where Dungannon Magistrates Court is held. Credit: GoogleOmagh Courthouse where Dungannon Magistrates Court is held. Credit: Google
A defence lawyer said Shaw worked as a sales representative and had “fully cooperated with police”.

He explained that unfortunately he had an argument in the house and left his home in the vehicle.

District Judge Peter Magill told Shaw that it seems he had no intention of driving and “you had a drink before events took a different turn”.

