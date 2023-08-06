Roshaan McStravog, aged 20, from Altowen Park in Coalisland was also fined £200 with a £15 offender's levy. He was fined a further £85 for having no Vehicle Test Certificate.
District Judge Michael Ranaghan was told McStravog was observed by police sitting in car at The Square car park in Coalisland at approximately 11.55pm on April 22 last.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Counsel prosecuting said checks on police data bases showed there was no insurance in place for the vehicle and the defendant was cautioned and asked to produce it to police at Dungannon police station.
The lawyer said further police checks showed the Vehicle Test Certificate for the car had expired on March 17, 2022.
Admitting the offences, a defence lawyer explained the car in question belonged to the partner of the defendant's mother but he accepts the onus is on the driver to ensure the vehicle was properly insured.
He said McStravog worked as a steel erector in Pomeroy and would require his licence for coming and going to work.
Advertisement
Advertisement
The lawyer added that the defendant is fully aware of the situation he finds himself in, and had entered a plea to the charges at the very earliest opportunity.
He suggested the court impose a short period of disqualification to allow the defendant to get his driving affairs in order again.
Judge Ranaghan said he would give the defendant credit for an early plea.