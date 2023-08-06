A young steel erector was given a two-week driving ban at Dungannon Magistrates Court on Friday for having no insurance.

Roshaan McStravog, aged 20, from Altowen Park in Coalisland was also fined £200 with a £15 offender's levy. He was fined a further £85 for having no Vehicle Test Certificate.

District Judge Michael Ranaghan was told McStravog was observed by police sitting in car at The Square car park in Coalisland at approximately 11.55pm on April 22 last.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Counsel prosecuting said checks on police data bases showed there was no insurance in place for the vehicle and the defendant was cautioned and asked to produce it to police at Dungannon police station.

Dungannon Courthouse. Credit: Google Maps

The lawyer said further police checks showed the Vehicle Test Certificate for the car had expired on March 17, 2022.

Admitting the offences, a defence lawyer explained the car in question belonged to the partner of the defendant's mother but he accepts the onus is on the driver to ensure the vehicle was properly insured.

He said McStravog worked as a steel erector in Pomeroy and would require his licence for coming and going to work.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The lawyer added that the defendant is fully aware of the situation he finds himself in, and had entered a plea to the charges at the very earliest opportunity.

He suggested the court impose a short period of disqualification to allow the defendant to get his driving affairs in order again.