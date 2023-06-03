A teenage motorist caught driving with no insurance on two occasions was banned from driving for 10 months at Dungannon Magistrates Court on Friday.

Tiernan Fee (19) from Glebe Mews, Dungannon, was also fined a total of £200 with a £15 offender's levy in relation to the offences on December 17 last year and January 14 this year.

Fee was fined a further £50 for failing to produce his documents on January 14.

Imposing the penalities, District Judge Michael Ranaghan told him not to get behind the wheel until he had all the relevant documents.

Dungannon Courthouse.

Prosecuting counsel told the court the detections were made at Quarry Lane and Mullaghmore Road in Dungannon.

A defence solicitor explained that Fee was currently disqualified for excess alcohol and would not be driving until February 7 next year.