Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Alison Hammond breaks down in tears on This Morning
Epsom racecourse on high alert as animal activists threaten Derby
EuroMillions: UK ticket holder wins £111.7 million jackpot
India train crash: Hundreds injured and more than 280 killed
Bournemouth beach inquiry discovers impounded boat ‘was not licensed’
Virgin Media customers told to switch off their routers - here’s why

Tyrone teenager banned from driving for insurance offences

A teenage motorist caught driving with no insurance on two occasions was banned from driving for 10 months at Dungannon Magistrates Court on Friday.
By Mid Ulster Court Reporter
Published 3rd Jun 2023, 09:54 BST
Updated 3rd Jun 2023, 09:54 BST

Tiernan Fee (19) from Glebe Mews, Dungannon, was also fined a total of £200 with a £15 offender's levy in relation to the offences on December 17 last year and January 14 this year.

Fee was fined a further £50 for failing to produce his documents on January 14.

Imposing the penalities, District Judge Michael Ranaghan told him not to get behind the wheel until he had all the relevant documents.

Most Popular
Dungannon Courthouse.Dungannon Courthouse.
Dungannon Courthouse.

Prosecuting counsel told the court the detections were made at Quarry Lane and Mullaghmore Road in Dungannon.

A defence solicitor explained that Fee was currently disqualified for excess alcohol and would not be driving until February 7 next year.

Read More
https://www.northernirelandworld.com/news/people/young-mid-ulster-beekeepers-to-...

He explained that he had been gainfully employed but lost his job after his conviction for excess alcohol.