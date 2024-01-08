Tyrone teenager fined £265 for possessing cannabis after police find him holding grinder in Dungannon carpark
A teenager found with two grams of cannabis worth £20, was fined £265 at Dungannon Magistrates Court on Friday.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Orrin McKenna (18), from Springdale, Dungannon, admitted possessing the drug on September 29 last.
Prosecuting counsel said McKenna was found sitting on the ground holding a grinder when police stopped with a number of males in a carpark area at Ballygawley Road, Dungannon.
Deputy District Judge Sean O’Hare told McKenna that unless he “got a handle on his issues” he would continue to find himself before the court.