Tyrone teenager given two-week driving ban for ‘totally unacceptable’ speed

A teenager caught travelling at 98mph on the A4 at Dungannon, has lost his licence for two weeks at the local Magistrates Court on Friday.
By Mid Ulster Court Reporter
Published 13th Aug 2023, 08:23 BST
Updated 13th Aug 2023, 08:28 BST

Eighteen-year-old William Hunter from Farriter Road, Dungannon, was also fined £250 and ordered to pay a £15 offender’s levy arising out of the incident on June 4 last.

Prosecuting counsel told the court that at 9.33pm, police in an unmarked car in a layby on the A4 when they were passed by a car coming from the Ballygawley direction, which appeared to be travelling in excess of 70mph.

Dungannon courthouse. Picture: GoogleDungannon courthouse. Picture: Google
The lawyer said police followed and detected the vehicle travelling at 98mph. He said Hunter was stopped and cautioned and it was ascertained he was an ‘R’ driver and should not have been driving in excess of 45mph.

A defence lawyer described it as “totally unacceptable” for anyone to be travelling at such a speed.

He said the defendant’s appearance in court has had a very “sobering affect” on him.