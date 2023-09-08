Tyrone teenager took motorcycle for run ‘to clear his head’ after night out, court told
Thomas Lagan, aged 19, from Kings Park in Cookstown, was also fined £150 and ordered to pay a £15 offender's levy, arising out of the offence on August 13 this year.
Prosecuting counsel told Dungannon Magistrates Court on Friday that police were conducting a mobile patrol when at approximately 3am they spotted a motorcycle turning off the Dungannon Road and heading in the direction of Tullyhogue.
The lawyer said the officers observed a "poor standard" of driving with the bike swerving over the central white line and the rider unable to keep it upright and standing.
She said they applied their blue flashing lights and the defendant complied with the command to stop.
Counsel said police detected a smell of intoxicating liquor from the defendant who was arrested and taken to Dungannon custody suite, where he provided an evidential specimen showing 58mcgs of alcohol in breath.
A defence solicitor explained the defendant had been out earlier in the evening for a meal and “a few drinks” with friends.
He said he had been left home but became restless and decided to take the bike out to "clear his head" and came to the attention of the police.
The solicitor said Lagan worked as a welder at a local engineering factory and would be able to get a lift to work with his brother.
District Judge Michael Ranaghan told Lagan this escapade would ‘cost him dearly’ with increased insurance and a criminal record.