Tyrone teenager was 'driving like a maniac' without lights and on the wrong side of the road, court told

A deputy district judge has told a Tyrone teenager that he was “driving like a maniac” without lights and on the wrong side of the road.
By Mid Ulster Court Reporter
Published 30th Apr 2024, 10:24 BST
Before Dungannon Magistrates Court, sitting in Omagh, was 18-year-old James Girvin from Elm Avenue, Dungannon, who faces charges of dangerous driving, failing to stop for police and having no insurance.

Deputy District Judge Sean O'Hare adjourned the case until June 7 for a pre-sentence report and imposed an interim driving disqualification.

Mr O'Hare remarked that it was “a shocking piece of driving” and he wanted to know why the defendant had driven in this way.

Omagh Courthouse where Dungannon Court is held. Credit: Google MapsOmagh Courthouse where Dungannon Court is held. Credit: Google Maps
Prosecuting counsel said police were on mobile patrol in the Killyman area of Dungannon on January 13 last, when they observed a vehicle on the wrong side of the road.

He said they activated their blue emergency lights to get it to stop but it continued on to Cavan Road without lights and up a hill where there where three vehicles on the bend.

The lawyer said the defendant continued on meeting oncoming vehicles and cutting corners towards Bush, where they found the vehicle by the side of the road.

He said that police later found Girvin in an alleyway. He told police that he was sorry and should have stopped and that it was his mother's car.

A defence lawyer admitted it was "a very bad piece of driving”.

He explained that Girvin was an 'R' driver at the time and had panicked on seeing the police because he had no insurance.

"He made a full apology and full admission," the lawyer said, adding that the defendant had a clear record.