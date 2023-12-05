Tyrone teenager who 'volunteered' herbal cannabis to police officers is fined £300
Nineteen-year-old Jakub Piotr Kogutowski, from Mullaghmore Park, Dungannon, was fined £300 with a £15 offender's levy for possessing two grams of the drug on April 8.
Prosecuting counsel told District Judge Michael Ranaghan there were four people in the car that police stopped at Circular Road in the town at approximately 4pm.
The lawyer said Kogutowski was the front seat passenger in the vehicle from which there was “a strong smell of cannabis”.
Counsel said two grams of herbal cannabis were recovered during a search.
A defence lawyer said the defendant had ‘volunteered’ the cannabis to police.
He said Kogutowski lived at home and reports that he does not have an issue with drugs.
The lawyer asked the court to take into account that he had entered an early plea to the matter.