Register
BREAKING

Tyrone teenager who 'volunteered' herbal cannabis to police officers is fined £300

Police detected a strong smell of cannabis when they stopped a car in Dungannon earlier this year, the local magistrates court has heard.
By Mid Ulster Court Reporter
Published 5th Dec 2023, 12:00 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Nineteen-year-old Jakub Piotr Kogutowski, from Mullaghmore Park, Dungannon, was fined £300 with a £15 offender's levy for possessing two grams of the drug on April 8.

Prosecuting counsel told District Judge Michael Ranaghan there were four people in the car that police stopped at Circular Road in the town at approximately 4pm.

The lawyer said Kogutowski was the front seat passenger in the vehicle from which there was “a strong smell of cannabis”.

Most Popular
Dungannon Courthouse. Credit: National WorldDungannon Courthouse. Credit: National World
Dungannon Courthouse. Credit: National World
Read More
29 fun-filled photos as Maghera lights up for Christmas 2023

Counsel said two grams of herbal cannabis were recovered during a search.

A defence lawyer said the defendant had ‘volunteered’ the cannabis to police.

He said Kogutowski lived at home and reports that he does not have an issue with drugs.

The lawyer asked the court to take into account that he had entered an early plea to the matter.