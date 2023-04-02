Tyrone welder spotted throwing cannabis joint from car window, court told

A young Coalisland welder spotted by police throwing a cannabis joint from the front passenger seat of a car, was fined £370 at Dungannon Magistrates Court on Friday.

John Paul McCann (22), of Reenaderry Road, was also ordered to pay a £15 offender’s levy for possessing the drug on November 10, 2022.

Prosecuting counsel told the court the defendant made a full admission to police when spoken to about the matter.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A defence solicitor said that this was McCann’s second conviction for drug possession.

Dungannon Courthouse.

He explained that he appeared in court with his father which showed the seriousness of how he was treating the matter.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The solicitor said the defendant was a passenger in the vehicle and held down a job as a welder.

He added the offence was on “the bottom run of the scale” and there was a strong likelihood with guidance from his father, he would not be before the court again.

Advertisement

Advertisement