Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
2 days ago Paul O’Grady’s final radio show to be rebroadcast on Easter Sunday
1 day ago Gladiators legend dies aged 59 after cancer battle
1 day ago Heathrow security staff start 10-day strike affecting Easter travels
1 day ago Tributes pour as dad and son shot dead six-miles apart are named
2 days ago Rotten meat in supermarkets report sparks national probe
2 days ago Paul O’Grady’s husband shares the last picture they took together

Tyrone welder spotted throwing cannabis joint from car window, court told

A young Coalisland welder spotted by police throwing a cannabis joint from the front passenger seat of a car, was fined £370 at Dungannon Magistrates Court on Friday.

By Mid Ulster Court Reporter
Published 2nd Apr 2023, 09:16 BST
Updated 2nd Apr 2023, 09:17 BST

John Paul McCann (22), of Reenaderry Road, was also ordered to pay a £15 offender’s levy for possessing the drug on November 10, 2022.

Prosecuting counsel told the court the defendant made a full admission to police when spoken to about the matter.

A defence solicitor said that this was McCann’s second conviction for drug possession.

Most Popular
Dungannon Courthouse.
Dungannon Courthouse.
Dungannon Courthouse.

He explained that he appeared in court with his father which showed the seriousness of how he was treating the matter.

The solicitor said the defendant was a passenger in the vehicle and held down a job as a welder.

He added the offence was on “the bottom run of the scale” and there was a strong likelihood with guidance from his father, he would not be before the court again.

Read More
Migrant mum realises her dream of opening restaurant in Dungannon

A destruction order was made in respect of the drug.