Tyrone woman appears in Craigavon court accused of injuring two people in car crash in Portadown

A woman has appeared in court accused of injuring two people in a traffic collision while in a stolen car.

Standing in the public gallery area of Craigavon Magistrates Court on Friday (April 28) for the Preliminary Enquiry, 29-year-old Hollie Coleman confirmed she was aware of the four charges against her.

Craigavon Courthouse. INPT21-239.

Coleman, from Cloneen in Dungannon, faces two counts of causing grievous bodily injury to a man and a woman by dangerous driving on the Northway in Portadown contrary to Article 9 of the Road Traffic (Northern Ireland) Order 1995.

She also faced a charge of driving while disqualified and aggravated vehicle theft, all said to have been committed on September 18, 2021 also on the Northway in Portadown.

Coleman was arrested at the scene and in court on Friday, a prosecuting lawyer submitted she had a case to answer which was conceded by defence counsel Aaron Thompson.

