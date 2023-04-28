Tyrone woman appears in Craigavon court accused of injuring two people in car crash in Portadown

Standing in the public gallery area of Craigavon Magistrates Court on Friday (April 28) for the Preliminary Enquiry, 29-year-old Hollie Coleman confirmed she was aware of the four charges against her.
Coleman, from Cloneen in Dungannon, faces two counts of causing grievous bodily injury to a man and a woman by dangerous driving on the Northway in Portadown contrary to Article 9 of the Road Traffic (Northern Ireland) Order 1995.
She also faced a charge of driving while disqualified and aggravated vehicle theft, all said to have been committed on September 18, 2021 also on the Northway in Portadown.
Coleman was arrested at the scene and in court on Friday, a prosecuting lawyer submitted she had a case to answer which was conceded by defence counsel Aaron Thompson.
The court clerk told Coleman she could comment on the charges and call evidence in her own behalf but she declined and freeing the defendant on £500 bail, District Judge Bernie Kelly returned the case to Craigavon Crown Court for trial with the arraignment scheduled to be heard on June 6 with a pre-arraignment date of May 16.