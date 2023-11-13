Tyrone woman became aggressive towards police and bit officer on the forearm, Dungannon court told
Ellie Campbell, aged 23, from Lake View Cottages, Ardboe, Dungannon, was also ordered to carry out 100 hours of community service.
Campbell had previously admitted assaulting two police officers and resisting police on December 7 last year and sentencing had been deferred from an earlier court.
District Judge Michael Ranaghan told Campbell that he hoped she was disgusted by her actions.
He ordered her to complete any programme recommended by the Probation Service during her period of supervision.
The judge said that if she breached the order she would brought back to court and he would sentence her to serve five months in custody.
Dungannon Magistrates Court heard that at approximately 7.45am on December 7 last year, the defendant was detained under a mental health order.
Prosecuting counsel said Campbell became very aggressive towards police and bit a police officer on the forearm, causing redness to the skin.
The lawyer said while in the ambulance taking her to Antrim Area Hospital, the defendant was swinging her arms and attempted to punch and bite a second officer.
Defence lawyer Blaine Nugent said Campbell was now drug and alcohol free, and was engaging with her family and professionals to address her problems.
Pleading for leniency, Mr Nugent said the defendant had also re-established contact with her son and pointed out that there was “nothing else pending” against her.