Tyrone woman called fire service to false house blaze ‘in a moment of madness’

A woman who "in a moment of madness" called out the Fire and Rescue Service to a false house blaze, was given a four-month jail sentence, suspended for 18 months, at Dungannon Magistrates Court on Friday.
By Mid Ulster Court Reporter
Published 17th Jun 2023, 10:39 BST
Updated 17th Jun 2023, 10:39 BST

Caroline Kathleen McDonagh (23), of Castle Hill Park, Ballygawley, was told by District Judge Michael Ranaghan that she could have put other lives at risk by diverting the emergency services away.

Mr Ranaghan heard that the cost of the false call out was £1,300.

Prosecuting counsel told the court that on January 25 this year at approximately 6.55pm, police received a call about a fire at a house in Innishmore Gardens at Coalisland.

Dungannon Courthouse. Credit: National WorldDungannon Courthouse. Credit: National World
She said police observed the FIre and Rescue Service at the scene, but there had been no fire and it had been a false alarm.

The lawyer said McDonagh was later spoken to at a house in Mullaghboy Crescent in Magherafelt and admitted making the false report.

A defence lawyer explained the defendant had been on the phone speaking to her ex-partner when he said he could smell smoke in the house and the defendant had immediately called the fire service without checking any other details.

He stressed it had been carried out in “a moment of madness.”

The lawyer said McDonagh has "significant mental health difficulties" which she was taking steps to address and suggested a Probation disposal.

Passing sentence, District Judge Ranaghan said there would have to be "an element of punishment" to the sentence.

He added that the emergency services are there to provide a service to people who are in genuine need of help.