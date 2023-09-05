Tyrone woman ends up in court for pushing police officer in the face
Nicky Jakuzyk (27) from Cloneen, Dungannon, was also fined £100 for disorderly behaviour and ordered to pay a £15 offender's levy.
The court heard the incident happened after police stopped a car at Almore Drive in Dungannon on April 3 this year, and noticed there were two unrestrained children in the vehicle.
Prosecuting counsel said while police were speaking to the driver about the matter, Jakuzyk became aggressive and began shouting and swearing in the street.
She later calmed down but on being taken to her home to get documents, she became aggressive again and pushed an officer in the face.
A defence lawyer explained that the defendant suffered from anxiety and handed in a letter from her doctor.
He said one of her children had become ill and she was more annoyed with the driver, as she thought his documents were in order.
The lawyer said she “greatly regretted her actions on the night”.
Arising out of the same incident, Harun Bhdar, (47) of Dunavon Park, Dungannon, was fined a total of £150 with a £15 offender’s levy and banned from driving for six months for taking a vehicle without authority of the owner, having no insurance, and carrying children in the vehicle without seatbelts.
A defence lawyer said the defendant had “only been trying to help on the night” and took the car after trying to get a taxi for over an hour.